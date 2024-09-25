Bayramov told Berset about Azerbaijan's expectations from Council of Europe
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov met with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset on 24 September within the framework of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.
The Foreign Ministry's press service reports that during the meeting they discussed issues of Azerbaijan's relations with the Council of Europe, as well as the current regional situation.
Bayramov said that Azerbaijan is open to cooperation with the Council of Europe on the basis of dialogue and mutual respect. Therefore, not approving the credentials of Azerbaijan's delegation to PACE in January this year was ‘an unjustified and frankly biased decision, which does not contribute to the dialogue between Baku and the CoE’.
He emphasized that all disagreements between the sides should be resolved on the basis of mutual respect.
Bayramov also informed the CoE Secretary General about the situation in the region and realities in the post-conflict period, as well as the progress of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
