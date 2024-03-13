Biden Admin Sends New Weapons Package For Ukraine, Rejects Calls To Switch Aids To Loans

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced that it will send a new $300 million package of military weapons to Ukraine, the first such weapons tranche it has sent an increasingly desperate Kyiv since last year, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

The move came as the State Department rejected calls from congressional Republicans to switch aid packages to loans. "We do not think that saddling Ukraine with billions of dollars of foreign debt when it is trying to revive its economy – which ultimately is the best way to stand on its own two feet, and defend itself without aid from other countries – is an appropriate step at this time," Spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing when responding to TURAN's questions.

The White House said that the Pentagon was able to construct the package using credits refunded to the Defense Department for recent weapons buys. Capabilities provided in the latest package include Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, additional ammunition for HIMARS, artillery shells, anti-tank weapons, demolitions, and small arms ammunition, and spare parts and other ancillary equipment.

"We look forward to providing additional U.S. support, if Congress acts on the President’s request," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. "We urge the House to pass the supplemental as soon as possible to allow us to continue sending vital security assistance to Ukraine, replenish the U.S. military’s munition stocks, and invest in our industrial base," he added.

Since October, the Biden administration has pressed Congress to pass a $105 billion supplemental spending bill that includes a significant chunk of military aid for Ukraine. Republican leadership in the House, however, have refused to hold a vote on the legislation.

Later on Tuesday, the Biden administration also announced plans to allocate an additional $126 million to Ukraine through the Foreign Assistance Act.