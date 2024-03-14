Biden Budget To Support 'Key Priority Areas' In Azerbaijan: State Dept

The Biden administration on Wednesday once again laid down its foreign policy priorities as top officials briefed reporters on the FY2025 budget request at the State Department's Washington Foreign Press Center.

"The U.S. Government partners with Azerbaijan in a range of areas on several key topics that are a priority for both our countries," Deputy Secretary Rich Verma told TURAN's Washington correspondent.

He went on to elaborate: "The FY25 request [for Azerbaijan] includes support for inclusive economic growth and trade expansion, English language training opportunities, civil society and independent media, as well as organizations defending human rights and opportunities for regional dialogues and confidence-building measures."

The administration has requested around $12.5 million in bilateral assistance for Azerbaijan — about $2 million less than last year as it doesn't include funding under the Nonproliferation, Anti-Terrorism, Demining and Related Programs.

When asked whether the decline was related to Article 907, deputy secretary Verma said: "... Any additional statutory obligations that we have to certify to Congress, those continue. So I guess I’d view the [budget] request separately from 907."

As TURAN reported earlier, the Biden administration's 2025 budget proposal reflects support to democracy and peace, and to counter malign Russian and Chinese influence across Eurasia region. Overall, the budget includes some $700 million increase for the State Department and USAID: $58.8 billion in total.

On competition with China, Verma said, "we must employ all the tools at our disposal to out-compete China wherever possible. The FY25 request will allow us to continue to invest in the foundations of our strength at home, align with likeminded partners to strengthen our shared interests and address the challenges posed by PRC, and harness those assets to compete with the PRC and defend our interests."

Another key priority in this request is "ensuring Russia’s war in Ukraine remains a strategic failure," as the deputy secretary put it. "We are requesting 482 million, which would sustain crucial support for Ukraine in its resolute defense of its people and independence from Russia. Our request also provides the resources needed to deliver critical economic development and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine’s brave and resilient citizens," he explained.

Verma also spoke about the Middle East: "The President’s request of 7.6 billion maintains our longstanding investments to support key partners in the Middle East and North Africa and their security against growing violence by extremist and Iran-linked malign actors. The funds would unlock resources to partner with citizens of the region, foster economic growth, and advance good governance and respect for human rights," he said.

American presidents are required by law to release a budget and the practice has become an opportunity to put price tags on their administrations' spending proposals, however presidential budgets generally are not blueprints for bills that will ever become law. It's up to Congress to pass actual spending bills.