Biden ‘Deeply Alarmed’ By Democratic Backsliding In Georgia, Calls For Investigations Into Election Results

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday condemned democratic backsliding in Georgia, marking the latest sign of Washington’s discontent with the Georgian Dream government's handling of Saturday’s parliamentary elections, TURAN's U.S. correspondent reports.

In a rare statement, Biden once again reiterated calls for a transparent investigation into possible violations. He also noted “numerous recorded misuses of administrative resources as well as voter intimidation and coercion” and urged for an investigation into “election irregularities.”

"The United States has long stood with the Georgian people and supported the country of Georgia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. That is why I have been deeply alarmed by the country’s recent democratic backsliding, including the enactment of legislation mirroring Russian laws that restrict fundamental freedoms and limit the space for independent civil society organizations," Biden explained.

He went on to add that Oct 26 parliamentary elections were marred by numerous recorded misuses of administrative resources as well as voter intimidation and coercion.

"Georgian citizens have a right to peacefully express their views regarding the conduct of these elections, which independent international and domestic observers have not said were free and fair," he noted.

"We call on the Georgian government to transparently investigate all election irregularities, to repeal laws such as the so-called “Foreign Influence Law” that limit freedoms of assembly and expression, and to begin an immediate, inclusive dialogue with all political forces in Georgia about restoring election integrity. We call for all parties to strictly respect the rule of law and fundamental freedoms, which remain the foundation for Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic future," Biden concluded.

Georgia’s government-backed Central Election Committee Tuesday reportedly asked the country’s prosecution office to examine the fraud allegations raised by the country's president and opposition figures.

Only a few countries, such as Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkey, China and Hungary, have officially accepted the election results so far in which the ruling GD party has claimed victory with 54 percent support in a vote.

The European Union has also called for an impartial investigation into complaints by international observers, while Sweden announcing Tuesday that it was pausing government cooperation with Georgian authorities.