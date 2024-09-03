  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Sunny31.20 C
  • Wednesday, 4 September 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(23 minutes ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • Biden Says 'Made Clear' His Position Amid Ukraine’s Request To Ease Restrictions On Striking Deep Inside Russia
A- A A+
AZ RU
Alex Raufoglu
Alex Raufoglu

Washington correspondent

Biden Says 'Made Clear' His Position Amid Ukraine’s Request To Ease Restrictions On Striking Deep Inside Russia

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that he had 'made clear' the boundaries of American support, as Ukraine fights back against Russian aggression.

"I’ve made it clear what we support and don’t support," Biden told TURAN's Washington correspondent outside the White House, when asked about Ukraine's latest request to lift restrictions that had been imposed on the use of U.S.-supplied weapons against targets inside Russia.

The move came just days after top Ukrainian officials visited Washington D.C. to present the Biden administration with a list of targets in Russia in face-to-face meetings, in an attempt to push the U.S. to review its position on restrictions.

Andriy Yermak, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, met with senior Biden officials with a hope that they "were heard" as Umerov put it during his interview with local media.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky once again called for “lifting the restrictions on long-range strikes for Ukraine now,” arguing it would end the war sooner “for Ukraine and the world as a whole.”

While the U.S. has allowed Ukraine to use American weaponry to strike Russian forces near the border, but the Biden administration has been reluctant to let Kyiv use those weapons to target military facilities inside Russia over concerns it could lead to a direct conflict between two nuclear superpowers.

Leave a review

Politics

Follow us on social networks

News Line