Last update

(26 minutes ago)
  Biden's re-election means survival of democracy – Kevyn Creech
Biden's re-election means survival of democracy – Kevyn Creech

Biden's re-election means survival of democracy – Kevyn Creech

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Biden's re-election means survival of democracy – Kevyn Creech

Kevyn Creech, Chairwoman, Wake County Democratic Party in North Carolina, shared her vision of the situation in the United States after the presidential election with a Turan correspondent during a briefing.

What will change if Joe Biden is re-elected US President? What will change in the lives of Americans? Answering these questions Kevyn Creech quoted Biden himself: “If I was reelected, our democracy survives”, she said.

“That’s it. Because Trump has already signaled that he wants to be a dictator. He wants to be an autocrat, He wants to be a fascist, He wants to deport people and put people in jail. And we are in the fight for the soul of America and our actual democracy and being able to function as a country where people’s personal rights and human rights are respected and our ability for our journalists. He wants to go after our journalists, so for. That’s that’s the big positive thing right there. That’s it. It’s existential for us. And everything else is is extra and and wonderful. But. Bottom line, our democracy is at stake. So if Trump wins, I feel very bad for the rest of the world”, - noted Kevyn Creech.

