Biden's re-election means survival of democracy – Kevyn Creech
Biden's re-election means survival of democracy – Kevyn Creech
Kevyn Creech, Chairwoman, Wake County Democratic Party in North Carolina, shared her vision of the situation in the United States after the presidential election with a Turan correspondent during a briefing.
What will change if Joe Biden is re-elected US President? What will change in the lives of Americans? Answering these questions Kevyn Creech quoted Biden himself: “If I was reelected, our democracy survives”, she said.
“That’s it. Because Trump has already signaled that he wants to be a dictator. He wants to be an autocrat, He wants to be a fascist, He wants to deport people and put people in jail. And we are in the fight for the soul of America and our actual democracy and being able to function as a country where people’s personal rights and human rights are respected and our ability for our journalists. He wants to go after our journalists, so for. That’s that’s the big positive thing right there. That’s it. It’s existential for us. And everything else is is extra and and wonderful. But. Bottom line, our democracy is at stake. So if Trump wins, I feel very bad for the rest of the world”, - noted Kevyn Creech.
Politics
-
- 7 March 2024, 15:54
Ex-MP and businessman Huseyn Abdullayev has been charged with a new charge 47 days before the end of a 6-year prison sentence. Now he is charged with legalizing criminally obtained money (Article. 193-1.3.2 of the Criminal Code).
-
- 7 March 2024, 15:40
A criminal case has been opened against three employees of the online publication “Toplum TV” under Article 206.3.2 (smuggling by prior agreement of persons) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, editor-in-chief of this media Khadija Ismail told Turan. In particular, video editor Mushvig Jabbar, social media manager Elmir Abbasov, and correspondent Farid Ismailov were brought to criminal responsibility and detained. Nevertheless, “Toplum TV” will continue to operate, Khadija Ismail stressed.
-
- 7 March 2024, 14:09
Lawyer Nemat Kerimli cannot meet with Mushvig Jabbar, the employee of the “Toplum TV” who was detained on March 6. The lawyer told Turan that Jabbar's family had signed a contract with him to protect the rights of a journalist. In the morning on March 7, the lawyer presented himself with a warrant at the Baku city police headquarters, but he was not allowed to see his client.
-
- 7 March 2024, 13:30
The United States on Wednesday reacted to the latest deadly Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian port city of Odesa appeared to land near president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and visiting Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
Leave a review