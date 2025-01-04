Black Box Analysis Underway in Brazil for Crashed Azerbaijani Embraer Jet

The black boxes of the Azerbaijani Embraer aircraft that crashed in Kazakhstan last week are currently being analyzed in Brasília as part of an international initiative to pinpoint the cause of the crash that claimed 38 lives, O Globo reported on January 2. The Brazilian Air Force announced that the ongoing investigation, involving three Brazilian investigators along with representatives from Azerbaijan and Russia, does not yet have a specified completion date, but authorities are hopeful for rapid results.

The Embraer 190, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, suffered a catastrophic failure near Aktau after reportedly being damaged over Grozny by Russian air defenses.

Azerbaijan has declined proposals from Russia and Kazakhstan to have the crash investigated by an aviation body within the Commonwealth of Independent States, opting instead for an international probe that includes experts from Embraer.

As the black boxes are meticulously examined for clues, the incident remains shrouded in geopolitical tension, potentially impacting regional aviation security and diplomatic relations in profound ways.