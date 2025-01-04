No Arrests in AZAL Plane Crash Investigation Yet
The investigation into the crash of the AZAL plane near Grozny on December 25 remains partially classified, the Telegram channel VChK-OGPU reported on Saturday. In particular, the "military part" of the investigation, which concerns the actions of the military, has been classified. It has become known that the crash of the AZAL plane has been kept secret in Grozny. According to reports, all investigative actions with military personnel are being carried out by local military investigators.
Some investigators from Moscow have been sent to Aktau, where they were granted access to work at the crash site, while others are working in Grozny. In the past few days, the air traffic controller and the flight director have been questioned, but no charges have been brought against them. The investigation is looking into the circumstances and causes of the navigation system malfunction of the plane.
-
-
- Politics
- 4 January 2025 18:15
Politics
-
- 4 January 2025, 20:44
The mother of the arrested head of the human rights organization "Protection Line" Rufat Safarov, Tahira Tahirgizi, has been banned from leaving Azerbaijan.
-
- 4 January 2025, 19:07
The Tbilisi Court of Appeal has scheduled a hearing on January 15 for the appeal of Afgan Sadygov, the head of the Azerbaijani website Azel.TV, against the decision to extradite him to Baku.
-
- 4 January 2025, 18:15
The black boxes of the Azerbaijani Embraer aircraft that crashed in Kazakhstan last week are currently being analyzed in Brasília as part of an international initiative to pinpoint the cause of the crash that claimed 38 lives, O Globo reported on January 2. The Brazilian Air Force announced that the ongoing investigation, involving three Brazilian investigators along with representatives from Azerbaijan and Russia, does not yet have a specified completion date, but authorities are hopeful for rapid results.
-
- 4 January 2025, 15:19
Major General Tiran Khachatryan was detained on Saturday in Yerevan. According to Armenian media reports, he is accused of actions related to the 44-day war. It is worth recalling that Khachatryan was one of the architects of the failed counterattack by Armenian forces near the city of Jabrail in October 2020.
Leave a review