No Arrests in AZAL Plane Crash Investigation Yet

The investigation into the crash of the AZAL plane near Grozny on December 25 remains partially classified, the Telegram channel VChK-OGPU reported on Saturday. In particular, the "military part" of the investigation, which concerns the actions of the military, has been classified. It has become known that the crash of the AZAL plane has been kept secret in Grozny. According to reports, all investigative actions with military personnel are being carried out by local military investigators.

Some investigators from Moscow have been sent to Aktau, where they were granted access to work at the crash site, while others are working in Grozny. In the past few days, the air traffic controller and the flight director have been questioned, but no charges have been brought against them. The investigation is looking into the circumstances and causes of the navigation system malfunction of the plane.