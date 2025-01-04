From Brave Journalism to Sound Enlightenment

In our society, there is no place under the sun for enlightened people.

In our society, the place for enlightened individuals is in dark basements. People who ought to spread light are subjected to curses. Their only weapon is their bright ideas. Their only crime relates to daring to uncover truths hidden beneath the societal fog, bringing them to light and acquainting the community with them. Natig Javadli was such a person, a journalist with a historical consciousness and an enlightening activity.

He could produce results by introducing contemporary realities from a historical perspective and then translating those insights to the public.

Natig Javadli was a spirited person. He was one who drank from the fountain of philosophy. He was a man who came from the house of Asif Ata (Asif Ata - Efendiyev Asif Qasim oglu, a philosopher, the creator of the Absolute Faith worldview and doctrine, a spiritualist). He was one of the very rare individuals who could live not just in words, but in deeds, the traits deriving from Asif Ata’s concept of "absolute truth." I primarily know people from that origin. I can confidently say that Natig Javadli is one of those rare and brave individuals who has managed to find that truth and integrate it into their lives.

Mr. Natig distinguished himself as a journalist with a special interest in any scientific innovation and books. He would delve deeper into any book that sparked his interest. His scope of interest was broad, and his motivation was superior.

I had written an economic text about the $1 trillion debt quagmire of South Africa mentioned in Dambisa Moyo’s book "Dead Aid." A few minutes later, he called me during the night hours. With embarrassing politeness, he asked me to briefly discuss that book. Our discussion expanded into a broad dialogue around the topic after a few minutes of introduction and question-answer. The technique he mastered in journalism to surround a question with comprehensive answers was quite impressive.

And finally, after our conversation, he placed an obligation on me to write an article related to that book. Natig, I will write it. But you had asked for it while you were in freedom. I am very sad now because you will be reading this article in the conclusion. I am not sad about the external debt in the African economy, I am sad about the deprivation of the light of such a brave and enlightened person like you. I am sad that your free pen, your search for truth, and your free spirit are isolated from the society to which they belong. I'm sad about the suppression of your talent...