Armenian General Responsible for Defeat near the city of Jabrail Arrested
Major General Tiran Khachatryan was detained on Saturday in Yerevan. According to Armenian media reports, he is accused of actions related to the 44-day war. It is worth recalling that Khachatryan was one of the architects of the failed counterattack by Armenian forces near the city of Jabrail in October 2020.
At that time, Prime Minister Pashinyan hastily awarded him the title of Hero of Armenia. Later, it was revealed that the Armenian forces suffered their heaviest losses from October 9 to 16. According to former President Robert Kocharian, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces destroyed two of Armenia's most combat-ready brigades in just one week. The casualties included 600 killed, as well as several dozen units of armored vehicles.
Subsequently, Pashinyan was blamed for initiating this operation, ordering the military to capture the Lala Tepe heights at any cost. As a result, Armenian forces found themselves caught in crossfire from both sides, and the remnants either fled or were taken prisoner.
