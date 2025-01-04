Cloudy weather with occasional precipitation  is predicted for January 5

On Sunday, variable cloudiness is expected on January 5 in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula. Brief precipitation may occur in some areas during the day, with light fog in the evening and morning hours. The south-western wind will change to a periodically intensifying north-western wind. The air temperature at night will range from 3°C to 6°C, and during the day, it will be between 7°C and 9°C, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology.

In the regions of Azerbaijan, predominantly dry weather is expected; however, in the evening, precipitation may occur, with snow in the mountain areas. Fog is possible in some areas, and a gusty western wind will blow. The temperature at night will range from -2°C to +3°C, and during the day, it will be between 10°C and 15°C. In the mountain areas, temperatures are forecast to be between -5°C and -10°C at night, and from 2°C to 7°C during the day.