Cloudy weather with occasional precipitation is predicted for January 5
On Sunday, variable cloudiness is expected on January 5 in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula. Brief precipitation may occur in some areas during the day, with light fog in the evening and morning hours. The south-western wind will change to a periodically intensifying north-western wind. The air temperature at night will range from 3°C to 6°C, and during the day, it will be between 7°C and 9°C, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology.
In the regions of Azerbaijan, predominantly dry weather is expected; however, in the evening, precipitation may occur, with snow in the mountain areas. Fog is possible in some areas, and a gusty western wind will blow. The temperature at night will range from -2°C to +3°C, and during the day, it will be between 10°C and 15°C. In the mountain areas, temperatures are forecast to be between -5°C and -10°C at night, and from 2°C to 7°C during the day.
-
-
- Politics
- 4 January 2025 15:19
Social
-
- 4 January 2025, 09:54
The latest round of utility price increases in Azerbaijan, effective January 2, has sparked sharp criticism from opposition parties and civil society, highlighting systemic issues in the management of state monopolies. The Tariff Council’s decision to raise prices for electricity, natural gas, water, heating, and even pharmaceuticals has provoked public discontent, with opposition leaders accusing the government of exacerbating the country’s socio-economic challenges.
-
- 3 January 2025, 20:45
President Ilham Aliyev has declared 2025 as the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty." This decision, outlined in a decree signed by the head of state, is attributed to two significant anniversaries: the 30th year since the adoption of the country’s Constitution and the fifth anniversary of victory in the Patriotic War (Second Karabakh War).
-
- 3 January 2025, 15:28
An Embraer 190/195 aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) on the Baku-Kazan route experienced radio interference and GPRS disruptions while flying over Astrakhan on January 1, according to a source in aviation cited by Turan. The aircraft's avionics resumed normal functioning only after leaving Astrakhan’s airspace.
-
- 2 January 2025, 16:34
Based on requests from state institutions, the Tariff (Price) Council has raised prices in several sectors during a recent meeting. In a statement released on January 2, the council announced for the first time that tariffs have been approved for connecting to water supply and wastewater systems. Until now, these services were provided without state regulation, resulting in varying costs. The approved tariffs include:
Leave a review