    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(9 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Social
  • Cloudy weather with occasional precipitation  is predicted for January 5
Cloudy weather with occasional precipitation  is predicted for January 5
A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Cloudy weather with occasional precipitation  is predicted for January 5

On Sunday, variable cloudiness   is expected  on January 5 in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula. Brief precipitation may occur in some areas during the day, with light fog in the evening and morning hours. The south-western wind will change to a periodically intensifying north-western wind. The air temperature at night will range from 3°C to 6°C, and during the day, it will be between 7°C and 9°C, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology.

In the regions of Azerbaijan, predominantly dry weather is expected; however, in the evening, precipitation may occur, with snow in the mountain areas. Fog is possible in some areas, and a gusty western wind will blow. The temperature at night will range from -2°C to +3°C, and during the day, it will be between 10°C and 15°C. In the mountain areas, temperatures are forecast to be between -5°C and -10°C at night, and from 2°C to 7°C during the day.

Leave a review

Social

  • Azerbaijan Faces Public Backlash Over Utility Price Hikes Social
    • 4 January 2025, 09:54

    Azerbaijan Faces Public Backlash Over Utility Price Hikes

    The latest round of utility price increases in Azerbaijan, effective January 2, has sparked sharp criticism from opposition parties and civil society, highlighting systemic issues in the management of state monopolies. The Tariff Council’s decision to raise prices for electricity, natural gas, water, heating, and even pharmaceuticals has provoked public discontent, with opposition leaders accusing the government of exacerbating the country’s socio-economic challenges.

    Read more
  • Are Further Amendments to Azerbaijan's Constitution Expected? Social
    • 3 January 2025, 20:45

    Are Further Amendments to Azerbaijan's Constitution Expected?

    President Ilham Aliyev has declared 2025 as the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty." This decision, outlined in a decree signed by the head of state, is attributed to two significant anniversaries: the 30th year since the adoption of the country’s Constitution and the fifth anniversary of victory in the Patriotic War (Second Karabakh War).

    Read more
  • Social
    • 3 January 2025, 15:28

    AZAL Embraer Aircraft Faces Flight Disruptions Over Astrakhan

    An Embraer 190/195 aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) on the Baku-Kazan route experienced radio interference and GPRS disruptions while flying over Astrakhan on January 1, according to a source in aviation cited by Turan. The aircraft's avionics resumed normal functioning only after leaving Astrakhan’s airspace.

    Read more
  • Both gas and light have risen in price. "Will continue" Social
    • 2 January 2025, 16:34

    Both gas and light have risen in price. "Will continue"

    Based on requests from state institutions, the Tariff (Price) Council has raised prices in several sectors during a recent meeting. In a statement released on January 2, the council announced for the first time that tariffs have been approved for connecting to water supply and wastewater systems. Until now, these services were provided without state regulation, resulting in varying costs. The approved tariffs include:

    Read more

Признают ли в России обстрел самолета AZAL? - беседа с Аркадием Дубновым


Follow us on social networks

News Line