Blinken Off To Asia, Europe On Final Trip As Top U.S. diplomat
Blinken Off To Asia, Europe On Final Trip As Top U.S. diplomat
With just less than three weeks before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated, the country's top diplomat Antony Blinken is headed to Asia and Europe on his final tour starting tonight, TURAN's Washington correspondent, who will be traveling with the Secretary of State to cover his last trip, reports.
The State Department announced Friday that Blinken would visit Seoul, Tokyo and Paris to reaffirm the importance Washingtion's partnerships in addressing challenges in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.
Both in South Korea, which is in the midst of political turmoil, and Japan, Blinken intends to highlight the expansion of U.S. cooperation with both nations as part of the Biden administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy.
He will then head to Paris in meetings with French officials to discuss European security, particularly in Ukraine, as well as the latest situation in the Middle East.
Blinken is expected to return to Washington late next week, capping foreign travel for his four years as President Joe Biden's Secretary of State.
Politics
-
- 4 January 2025, 20:44
The mother of the arrested head of the human rights organization "Protection Line" Rufat Safarov, Tahira Tahirgizi, has been banned from leaving Azerbaijan.
-
- 4 January 2025, 19:07
The Tbilisi Court of Appeal has scheduled a hearing on January 15 for the appeal of Afgan Sadygov, the head of the Azerbaijani website Azel.TV, against the decision to extradite him to Baku.
-
- 4 January 2025, 18:15
The black boxes of the Azerbaijani Embraer aircraft that crashed in Kazakhstan last week are currently being analyzed in Brasília as part of an international initiative to pinpoint the cause of the crash that claimed 38 lives, O Globo reported on January 2. The Brazilian Air Force announced that the ongoing investigation, involving three Brazilian investigators along with representatives from Azerbaijan and Russia, does not yet have a specified completion date, but authorities are hopeful for rapid results.
-
- 4 January 2025, 15:42
The investigation into the crash of the AZAL plane near Grozny on December 25 remains partially classified, the Telegram channel VChK-OGPU reported on Saturday. In particular, the "military part" of the investigation, which concerns the actions of the military, has been classified. It has become known that the crash of the AZAL plane has been kept secret in Grozny. According to reports, all investigative actions with military personnel are being carried out by local military investigators.
Leave a review