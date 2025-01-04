Blinken Off To Asia, Europe On Final Trip As Top U.S. diplomat

With just less than three weeks before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated, the country's top diplomat Antony Blinken is headed to Asia and Europe on his final tour starting tonight, TURAN's Washington correspondent, who will be traveling with the Secretary of State to cover his last trip, reports.

The State Department announced Friday that Blinken would visit Seoul, Tokyo and Paris to reaffirm the importance Washingtion's partnerships in addressing challenges in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Both in South Korea, which is in the midst of political turmoil, and Japan, Blinken intends to highlight the expansion of U.S. cooperation with both nations as part of the Biden administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy.

He will then head to Paris in meetings with French officials to discuss European security, particularly in Ukraine, as well as the latest situation in the Middle East.

Blinken is expected to return to Washington late next week, capping foreign travel for his four years as President Joe Biden's Secretary of State.