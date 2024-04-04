Blinken-Aliyev Call: Brussels Summit 'Still On', U.S. Says

The United States on Wednesday backed ongoing peace efforts in the South Caucasus which it believes would bring “economic benefits to the entire region” and said the trilateral Armenia-EU-U.S. summit will take place as planned, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.



"...The [Brussels] meeting is still ongoing," State Department's Spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing when responding to TURAN's questions about yesterday's call between Secretary Antony Blinken and President Ilham Aliyev in which the latter reportedly raised concerns about tomorrow's meeting between Armenia, U.S. and the EU.



Azerbaijan claims that increased Western backing for Armenia, along with concerns about potential military support for Yerevan, could fuel an arms race in the region and potentially lead to provocations.

According to the U.S. readout of the call, Blinken told Aliyev there was "no justification" for increased tension on the border and cautioned that aggressive actions and rhetoric from any side would undermine peace prospects.

The Secretary also reinforced the importance of the U.S.-Azerbaijan bilateral relationship and highlighted a growing number of partnership initiatives, including energy and climate priorities.

During his call with Aliyev, Blinken also reiterated the need for Azerbaijan to adhere to its international obligations and commitments regarding human rights and fundamental freedoms and urged the release of those unjustly detained, the State Department said.