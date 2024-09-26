State Dept On Today's Trilateral: Blinken Commends Progress, Encourages For Final Agreement 'As Soon As Possible' (UPDATED)

The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday commended Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers on the progress their countries have made toward a durable and dignified peace and encouraged continued progress by both countries to finalize an agreement as soon as possible, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports citing State Department's Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

Blinken held a trilateral meeting with Ararat Mirzoyan Jeyhun Bayramov today during the UN General Assembly High-Level Week.

"The Secretary underscored that a peace agreement would bring increased stability and prosperity to the region," Miller said in a readout of the meeting.

Blinken-Bayramov-Mirzoyan Trilateral Kicked Off In New York

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blniken is currently hosting Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers at the Lotte New York Palace hotel, just a few blocks from the UN headquarters, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.



There was no opening remarks at the start of meeting, at which the Armenian and Azerbaijani delegations sat somberly on opposite sides, separated by U.S. officials.



The meeting is being held behind closed doors. The State Department is expected to issues the readout of the meeting in the coming hours.



As TURAN reported earlier, this will be Blinken's second trilateral with his Azeri and Armenian counterparts on the U.S. soil in less than three months.

