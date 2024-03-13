Bono arrived in the region to discuss the peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan
On Wednesday, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received Louis Bono, Senior adviser to the US State Department for negotiations in the Caucasus. According to the Foreign Ministry, the parties discussed issues related to the security situation in the South Caucasus. In particular, the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the peace treaty, was touched upon.
Mirzoyan presented the latest situation to Bono, stressing Armenia's commitment to mutual recognition of territorial integrity and delimitation of borders based on the Alma Ata Declaration. As for unblocking regional communications, Mirzoyan reiterated Yerevan's position that this should be done on the basis of the principles of sovereignty, jurisdiction and reciprocity, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reports.
Concerning the request of Turan agency, the US Embassy in Baku answered that "During his trip to the region this week, Louis Bono, Senior Adviser for the Caucasus negotiations, will meet with senior Azerbaijani officials to discuss efforts to reach a lasting peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia."
- 13 March 2024 16:06
On March 13, Head of State Ilham Aliyev received Tedros Gebresius, High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Ángel Moratinos, and Special Representative of the Chinese Government for European Affairs Wu Hongbo.
On March 13, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Alexandra Papadopoulos. According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the sides discussed bilateral relations, as well as the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The sides noted the importance of developing bilateral relations in political, economic, trade, energy, agricultural, tourism, humanitarian and other spheres.
"Media and civil society of Azerbaijan under pressure on the eve of the COP29 conference" is the theme of a parallel event to be held on March 15 in Geneva within the framework of the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council. The event is organized by the Norwegian Foundation "House of Human Rights".
- 13 March 2024, 13:57
Ilham Aliyev received new CEO of BP oil company Murray Auchincloss on 13 March, the website of the President of Azerbaijan reports. During the meeting, the parties expressed satisfaction with the fruitful and long-term co-operation. Aliyev emphasised the importance of the "Contract of the Century" signed in 1994, noting the "strategic" partnership between Azerbaijan and BP. According to him, revenues from the extraction of energy resources in Azerbaijan are effectively used in economic, social and other spheres.
