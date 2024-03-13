  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Overcast 7.50 C
  • Thursday, 14 March 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(12 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • Bono arrived in the region to discuss the peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan
Bono arrived in the region to discuss the peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan

Bono arrived in the region to discuss the peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Bono arrived in the region to discuss the peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan

On Wednesday, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received Louis Bono, Senior adviser to the US State Department for negotiations in the Caucasus.    According to the Foreign Ministry, the parties discussed issues related to the security situation in the South Caucasus. In particular, the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the peace treaty, was touched upon.

Mirzoyan presented the latest situation to Bono, stressing Armenia's commitment to mutual recognition of territorial integrity and delimitation of borders based on the Alma Ata Declaration. As for unblocking regional communications, Mirzoyan reiterated Yerevan's position that this should be done on the basis of the principles of sovereignty, jurisdiction and reciprocity, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reports.

Concerning the  request of Turan agency, the   US Embassy in Baku answered  that  "During his trip to the region this week, Louis Bono, Senior Adviser for the Caucasus negotiations, will meet with senior Azerbaijani officials to discuss efforts to reach a lasting peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia."

Leave a review

Politics

Paşinyan Ermənistanın işğalında olan 8 kəndi niyə danır? – Oktay Qasımov Çətin sualda


InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot

Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line