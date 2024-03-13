Ruslan Izzyatli needs urgent surgery
Ruslan Izzyatli needs urgent surgery
Ruslan Izzyatli, a member of the “III Republic” Platform, who is in custody, needs urgent surgery due to cholelithiasis, his wife Gunel Manafly said. "After Ruslan's arrest, I consulted his doctor, who said that medicines would no longer help him, an urgent operation was needed. He may have an attack at any moment, so surgery is needed," Manafly said. She conveyed her concern to the Assistant Ombudswoman and blamed the state for the possible negative consequences of the disease on her husband's life and health.
On March 11, Ruslan Izziatli spoke briefly on the phone with his wife. "We talked for about two minutes. The lawyer has not yet met with Ruslan, but he has filed an appeal," Gunel Manafly added.
*Izzyatli was detained on March 8 and the next day arrested for 4 months on charges of money smuggling. Eight more employees of “Toplum TV” and the Institute of Democratic Initiatives were involved in the same case.
Social
-
- 13 March 2024, 17:23
Recent events related to the detention and subsequent arrest of media employees in Azerbaijan have sparked heated debate, raising concerns about press freedom and the government's crackdown on dissent.
-
- 13 March 2024, 17:21
Osman Narimanoglu, the head of the site, who is being held in the Ganja pre-trial detention center demokratik.az, was imprisoned in a punishment cell for three days. According to his wife Arzu Rzayeva, the reason for the punishment is outrage at the lack of medical care for Osman's cellmate, whose health deteriorated sharply. Osman's imprisonment in a punishment cell threatens his health because he also has health problems, his wife noted.
-
- 13 March 2024, 14:13
On March 14, rain is possible at night and in the morning in Baku and Absheron. The southwesterly wind will increase during the day. The air temperature at night will be +4+7, during the day it will be + 8+12 degrees. There will be rains in some parts of the country. Fog in places at night and in the morning, and a strong wind in the eastern regions.
-
- 13 March 2024, 12:40
Last night two police officers were killed as a result of careless handling of weapons in the liberated territories. This was reported to Turan by the press service of the Interior Ministry.
Leave a review