Alternative hearings on Azerbaijan will be held within the framework of the session of the UN Human Rights Council
Alternative hearings on Azerbaijan will be held within the framework of the session of the UN Human Rights Council
"Media and civil society of Azerbaijan under pressure on the eve of the COP29 conference" is the theme of a parallel event to be held on March 15 in Geneva within the framework of the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council. The event is organized by the Norwegian Foundation "House of Human Rights".
Azerbaijani journalists in political emigration: Arzu Geybulla, Leyla Mustafayeva and representative of the Norwegian Foundation "House of Human Rights" Keti Abashidze will speak at the event.
A statement of the Foundation said that after the review of Azerbaijan by the UN Human Rights Council in November last year, pressure on independent media and civil society increased in the country. In particular, arrests of journalists and activists followed.
"The latest repressions are taking place against the background of the already existing 235 political prisoners in Azerbaijan. One of these political prisoners, scientist and politician Gubad Ibadoglu, is being denied vital medical care, and his health continues to deteriorate seriously," the statement of the Foundation reads. All this happened on the eve of the presidential elections on February 7, while Azerbaijan is preparing to host the UN Climate Change Conference in November 2024.
All this raises serious questions about the situation of human rights and freedom of opinion in Azerbaijan, the House of Human Rights Foundation notes.
Politics
-
On March 13, Head of State Ilham Aliyev received Tedros Gebresius, High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Ángel Moratinos, and Special Representative of the Chinese Government for European Affairs Wu Hongbo.
-
On March 13, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Alexandra Papadopoulos. According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the sides discussed bilateral relations, as well as the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The sides noted the importance of developing bilateral relations in political, economic, trade, energy, agricultural, tourism, humanitarian and other spheres.
-
- 13 March 2024, 16:19
On Wednesday, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received Louis Bono, Senior adviser to the US State Department for negotiations in the Caucasus. According to the Foreign Ministry, the parties discussed issues related to the security situation in the South Caucasus. In particular, the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the peace treaty, was touched upon.
-
- 13 March 2024, 13:57
Ilham Aliyev received new CEO of BP oil company Murray Auchincloss on 13 March, the website of the President of Azerbaijan reports. During the meeting, the parties expressed satisfaction with the fruitful and long-term co-operation. Aliyev emphasised the importance of the "Contract of the Century" signed in 1994, noting the "strategic" partnership between Azerbaijan and BP. According to him, revenues from the extraction of energy resources in Azerbaijan are effectively used in economic, social and other spheres.
Leave a review