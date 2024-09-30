Candidate for Deputy Dismissed in Imishli

Former candidate for the Milli Majlis from the 82nd Imishli-Saatly electoral district, Leyla Najafgulieva, has been dismissed from her position as a teacher at a secondary school in the village of Aranlı in the Imishli region. She told Turan that her dismissal is linked to her active position during the elections, which, according to the Central Election Commission, she lost.

The order dated September 17 from the Mil-Mugan regional department of the Ministry of Science and Education cited "disobedience" to the school's principal, "facilitating students' absence from classes," "conducting lessons outside the school building without the administration's consent," and her TikTok videos. It also mentioned the use of children for personal purposes, which generally contradicts the requirements of the "Code of Ethics for Teachers." The dismissal was approved by the local trade union, the press office reported.

The order from the education department did not mention Najafgulieva's participation in the parliamentary elections. However, Najafgulieva told Turan that she faced pressure during her campaign. She was urged to withdraw her candidacy, but she refused. She listed other reasons for her dismissal, including her activity on social media, where she systematically shared the truth about negative issues at the Aranlı school. In 2023, she reported the lack of toilets in the old school building, after which a new building was constructed in the village over the course of two years. However, the new school building built by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation lacked water, forcing her to hold her first lesson in the schoolyard on September 16, filming it and sharing it online. This became the official reason for her dismissal. In the summer, Najafguliyeva successfully passed the qualifying exams for professional suitability.

Bashir Suleymanly, chairman of the civil rights organization Institute for Citizens' Rights, noted in a conversation with Turan the illegality of the candidate's dismissal on September 17, as the Central Election Commission extended candidates' immunity until September 21. He believes it would be appropriate for Najafguliyeva to file a complaint in court.

Leyla Najafguliyeva plans to file a complaint in court within a month of her dismissal. Currently, her complaint is in the pre-trial mediation stage, Najafgulieva told Turan.

The director of the school in the village of Aranlı, Anar Alekperov, did not respond to Turan's inquiries.