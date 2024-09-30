Georgian Ruling Party Backs Russian Proposal for Reconciliation, Calls for Troop Withdrawal

Georgia’s ruling party, Georgian Dream, has voiced support for Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s call for reconciliation with the breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, while urging the development of a plan for the withdrawal of Russian troops from the internationally recognized territory of Georgia.

Georgian Dream’s Secretary General and Tbilisi Mayor, Kakha Kaladze, welcomed Lavrov’s comments but emphasized that practical steps should follow. “The fact that Russia welcomes reconciliation and will contribute to it is certainly positive. However, I would say that after these statements, it would be nice to take effective steps already,” Kaladze said on Sunday.

Kaladze called for the preparation of a comprehensive plan to facilitate the withdrawal of Russian military units stationed in what he described as “occupied territories” of Georgia. “It would be good to start developing an action plan for the withdrawal of these army units from the territory of Georgia,” he added, as quoted by local media outlet Mtavari.

The Georgian Dream party, which has often faced criticism for its perceived pro-Russian stance, reiterated its commitment to seeking peaceful reconciliation with the separatist regions. “Only through peace and mutual forgiveness will we be able to restore territorial integrity and live together,” Kaladze stated.

Meanwhile, the opposition sharply criticized the Georgian Dream’s response to Lavrov’s remarks, with some viewing it as a signal of covert cooperation with Russia. Opposition MP Tamara Kordzaya described Lavrov’s statement as a “provocation” and accused the ruling party of aligning itself with Moscow’s agenda.

“Lavrov’s statement confirms that he is working in concert with Georgian Dream and Bidzina Ivanishvili,” Kordzaya said, referring to the party’s founder and billionaire businessman. “It is shameful for the party that Lavrov approves of the Georgian authorities’ desire to cooperate with the so-called independent states recognized by Russia. There can be no greater shame for the Georgian authorities,” she added.

At a press conference on September 28, following his participation in the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Lavrov suggested the possibility of a “deal” with Georgia on Abkhazia and South Ossetia. He stated that Moscow is willing to support peace efforts between Georgia and the self-proclaimed republics if both sides express interest.

Lavrov also noted that a settlement of the long-standing confrontation in Georgia could potentially lead to the withdrawal of Russian troops from Abkhazia and South Ossetia, signaling an openness to compromise.

The comments have sparked significant debate in Georgia, where any cooperation with Russia is met with skepticism due to the strained relations following the 2008 war between the two countries over South Ossetia.

Lavrov’s remarks came shortly after Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder of Georgian Dream, hinted at a willingness to apologize for Georgia’s role in the 2008 conflict. His comments were met with widespread backlash and protests within the country, highlighting the sensitivities surrounding Georgia’s approach to its breakaway regions and relations with Moscow.

While Georgian Dream’s leadership appears open to dialogue, the opposition and many citizens remain wary of Russia’s intentions, fearing that reconciliation on Moscow’s terms could undermine Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.