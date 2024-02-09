CEC announces Presidential election results
CEC announces Presidential election results
The Central Election Commission (CEC) has announced the results of the snap Presidential election after processing 100% of ballots from all 6,537 polling stations.
Ilham Aliyev wins with 92.12 % of the vote (4,577,693 votes).
Zahid Oruj got 2.17% (107,877 votes), Fazil Mustafa 1.98% (98,623 votes), Gudrat Hasanguliyev 1.72% (85,607 votes), Razi Nurullayev 0.80% (39,727 votes), Elshad Musayev 0.66% (32,956 votes), Fuad Aliyev 0.53% (26,561 votes).
Now the election results will be sent for verification and approval of the Constitution Court, after the decision of which the inauguration of the head of state will take place.
