CEC head urged journalists "not to be afraid" to reveal shortcomings in elections
CEC head urged journalists "not to be afraid" to reveal shortcomings in elections
The electoral process covers millions of people and there may be small shortcomings, CEC head Mazahir Panahov said today at a briefing due to the extraordinary Presidential elections in Azerbaijan held on 7 February.
He urged journalists to fearlessly cover possible problems at polling stations.
"On the contrary, we will welcome it. Local and international observers should also be active in the elections," he said.
He emphasised that no one can influence the will of the voter and at the same time interfere with the work of election commissioners.
"For they (members of the commissions) are trying to promote transparency in the electoral process. Any action that violates requirements of the Electoral Code will be seriously suppressed," Panahov said.
Politics
-
- 7 February 2024, 23:38
In the early presidential elections in Azerbaijan on February 7, according to preliminary data, the current head of state Ilham Aliyev is in the lead.
-
- 7 February 2024, 22:07
The Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) announced that it does not recognize the results of the early presidential elections on February 7.
-
- 7 February 2024, 21:58
In the presidential elections on February 7, voter turnout was 76.73%, CEC representative Farid Orujov said at a briefing.
-
- 7 February 2024, 21:20
The Musavat party has published a preliminary conclusion on the early presidential elections in Azerbaijan that took place on February 7.
Leave a review