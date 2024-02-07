CEC head urged journalists "not to be afraid" to reveal shortcomings in elections

The electoral process covers millions of people and there may be small shortcomings, CEC head Mazahir Panahov said today at a briefing due to the extraordinary Presidential elections in Azerbaijan held on 7 February.

He urged journalists to fearlessly cover possible problems at polling stations.

"On the contrary, we will welcome it. Local and international observers should also be active in the elections," he said.

He emphasised that no one can influence the will of the voter and at the same time interfere with the work of election commissioners.

"For they (members of the commissions) are trying to promote transparency in the electoral process. Any action that violates requirements of the Electoral Code will be seriously suppressed," Panahov said.