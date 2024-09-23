Chairmen of Parliamentary Standing Committees elected

Chairmen of the Parliamentary Standing Committees have been elected at the First Plenary Session of the Milli Majlis of the VII convocation.

Ali Huseynli retains the post of Chairman of the Legal Policy and State Building Committee. However, he combines this position with the post of the First Deputy Speaker in the Parliament of the last convocation.

Siyavush Novruzov heads the Committee on Regional Issues.

Anar Iskenderov becomes Chairman of the Committee on Science and Education.

Arzu Nagiyev heads the Committee on Defense, Security and Anti-Corruption.

Zahid Oruj again heads the Committee on Human Rights.

Sadyg Gurbanov becomes Chairman of the Committee on Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology.

Azer Amiraslanov heads the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship

Tahir Rzayev heads the Committee on Agrarian Policy.

Musa Guliyev heads the Committee on Labor and Social Policy.

Polad Bulbuloglu heads the Committee on Culture.

Samed Seyidov once again heads the Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Ties.

Ahliman Amiraslanov heads the Health Committee.

Hijran Huseynova heads the Committee on Family, Women and Children.

Shahin Ismailov heads the Committee on Youth and Sports

Representative of the Parliamentary minority Fazil Mustafa heads the Committee on Public Associations and Religious Institutions.

Note that Deputy Chairmen of the Committees have also been approved at the Parliamentary Session.