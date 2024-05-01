Charge against Anar Mammadli is ‘abstract’ – lawyer
The decision on the pre-trial detention of Anar Mammadli, head of the Election Monitoring and Democracy Education Center (EMDEC), will be appealed in the Court of Appeal, one of his lawyers Javad Javadov told Turan.
The defense considers Mammadli's criminal prosecution unjustified. The charge brought against Mammadli is ‘abstract.’ Mammadli's arrest is based on general allegations that between 2021 and 2024 he imported foreign currency through Baku airport outside customs control.
However, it does not say when exactly, what amounts and by what method, Javadov noted.
Mammadli himself stated in court that until 2022 he was subjected to personal customs control at entry and exit and carried a maximum of $1,000. On the other hand, the airport has a system of thorough control. If luggage is suspicious, it is marked with red tape for inspection.
There is also a system of checking hand luggage when leaving the airport. Therefore, there is no scope for systematic currency smuggling. Thus, there are no substantive grounds for Mammadli's arrest.
There are also no procedural grounds for Mammadli's detention, as he is a well-known person in society and no evidence has been presented that he could abscond if he remained at large.
As for the searches at the apartment of Mammadli and his father, the defense also considers them unfounded. At the same time, nothing illegal was seized from Mammadli during the searches.
Mammadli also has no complaints about his treatment.
It is to remind that Anar Mammadli was detained on April 29 in the case of "Abzas Media". He was charged under Article 206.3.2 (smuggling by prior agreement of persons) of the Criminal Code. On April 30, the court chose a preventive measure against him in the form of arrest for a period of 4 months. Mammadli has already been transferred to the Baku pre-trial detention center-1 in Kurdakhany, the lawyer said.
