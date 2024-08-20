Charges against all Abzas Media" defendants tightened

On 19 August, four more "Abzas Media" journalists were indicted on new aggravated charges: "Abzas Media" director Ulvi Hasanli, editor-in-chief Sevinj Vagifgyzy, journalist Elnara Gasymova and investigative journalist Hafiz Babaly.

According to the journalists' lawyers, these are charges under Articles 192.3.2, 193-1.3.1, 193-1.3.2, 206.4, 320.1 and 320.2 of the Criminal Code. Articles 213.2.1 (illegal entrepreneurship with receipt of large income, legalization of criminal money by an organized group, forgery of documents and use of forged documents, group tax evasion).

These charges are punishable by 7 to 12 years' imprisonment.

Ulvi Hasanli, Sevinj Vagifgyzy and Elnara Gasymova refused to sign the indictment.

Earlier, similar charges were brought against other defendants in the “Abzas Media” case - deputy director Magomed Kekalov, journalist Nargiz Absalamova and economist Farid Mehralizada.

Director of the publication Ulvi Hasanli was arrested on 20 November last year. On the same day during the search 40, 000 euros were found in the office of "Abzas Media".

On 20 November deputy director Mohammed Kekalov and on 21 November Sevinj Vagifgyzy were arrested.

Later the employees of the publication Nargiz Absalamova, Elnara Gasymova and investigative journalist Hafiz Babaly were arrested. On 30 May, economist Farid Mehralizade was detained as well.

All of them were initially charged under Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code (smuggling by a group of persons, by prior conspiracy).

The journalists themselves denied all charges as saying they were being persecuted for investigating corruption at the highest echelons of power.

International media protection organizations have called on the Azerbaijani authorities to immediately release the detained journalists and stop the pressure on independent media.

Human rights activists recognize those arrested in the "Abzas Media" case as political prisoners.