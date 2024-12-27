Chechnya Declares Day of Mourning Over Baku-Grozny Plane Crash

Chechnya will observe a day of mourning on December 28 following the crash of an Embraer 190 aircraft traveling from Baku to Grozny. The decree, signed by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, was reported by the local news agency "Chechnya Today."

The crash occurred on December 25, 2024, near Aktau, Kazakhstan, resulting in multiple fatalities. "Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives and condolences to their families and loved ones, I declare a day of mourning in the Chechen Republic," the decree stated.

On the day of mourning, state flags of the Russian Federation and the Chechen Republic will be flown at half-mast. Cultural institutions and broadcasters have been advised to suspend entertainment activities and programs in light of the tragedy.

The Embraer 190, carrying 62 passengers, included 37 Azerbaijani citizens, 16 Russians, six Kazakh nationals, and three Kyrgyz nationals. Among the victims were two children from Chechnya. Reports indicated that the flight was diverted to Aktau from Makhachkala due to foggy conditions at Grozny’s Ahmad Kadyrov International Airport.

Russian citizens injured in the crash were transported to Moscow on an emergency flight organized by the Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) for medical care.

Kadyrov has ordered assistance for the families of the deceased and survivors, emphasizing the government's commitment to supporting those affected by the tragedy.

The accident has plunged Chechnya and neighboring regions into mourning. Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

Preliminary findings from Kazakhstan's investigation suggest the plane may have been subjected to a missile strike over Chechen territory.

According to the data obtained, the GPS navigation systems of the aircraft were jammed throughout the flight path over the sea.