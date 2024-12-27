Presıdent of Ukraıne extend hıs condolences to Azerbaıjan
Volodımır Zelensky expressed his condolences due to crash of AZAL plane.
“More and more details regarding the horrific crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines flight are emerging. I extend my condolences to the president of Azerbaijan Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan.
Every human life is valuable, and every loss of life deserves a thorough investigation to establish the truth.
We can see how the clear visual evidence at the crash site points to Russia's responsibility for the tragedy.
If Russia decides to spread lies in the same way that it did in the MH17 case, we will need to consolidate all international pressure on Moscow in order to establish the truth and ensure accountability”, - he wrote at hıs account on X platform.
-
- Politics
- 27 December 2024 20:45
-
Politics
-
- 27 December 2024, 21:28
Chechnya will observe a day of mourning on December 28 following the crash of an Embraer 190 aircraft traveling from Baku to Grozny. The decree, signed by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, was reported by the local news agency "Chechnya Today."
-
- 27 December 2024, 20:45
The White House said Thursday that President Joe Biden 'has been and will continue to be' apprised of the situation around Azerbaijani passenger plane crash in Kazakhstan, and is "kept up to date on what's going on," TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 27 December 2024, 17:19
Criminal charges have been filed against officials from the Ministry of Health for issuing fake certificates for plastic surgery, a joint statement from the General Prosecutor's Office and the Ministry of Health on December 27. Specifically, the officials were uncovered for accepting bribes and creating conditions for illegal medical activities.
-
- 27 December 2024, 17:10
Despite the fact that the Russian air defense system mistakenly attacked the AZAL aircraft, Russia is responsible for this, stated the "Musavat" party today. It is "outrageous" that the Russian side did not allow the crew of the damaged aircraft to make an emergency landing in Grozny, Mineralnye Vody, or Makhachkala. Moreover, the aircraft's navigation system was disabled, causing Baku to lose communication with the captain of the plane for an extended period of time.
Leave a review