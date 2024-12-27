Presıdent of Ukraıne extend hıs condolences to Azerbaıjan

Volodımır Zelensky expressed his condolences due to crash of AZAL plane.

“More and more details regarding the horrific crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines flight are emerging. I extend my condolences to the president of Azerbaijan Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan.

Every human life is valuable, and every loss of life deserves a thorough investigation to establish the truth.

We can see how the clear visual evidence at the crash site points to Russia's responsibility for the tragedy.

If Russia decides to spread lies in the same way that it did in the MH17 case, we will need to consolidate all international pressure on Moscow in order to establish the truth and ensure accountability”, - he wrote at hıs account on X platform.