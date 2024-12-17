  • contact.az Contact
Last update

(6 hours ago)
Chief of Russian Chemical Troops killed in Moscow

Chief of Russian Chemical Troops killed in Moscow

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Chief of Russian Chemical Troops killed in Moscow

Russian General Igor Kirillov, who headed the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Security Troops of the Russian Armed Forces, has been liquidated by the Security Service of Ukraine. UNIAN own sources in the security services told about it.

A scooter with explosives was blown up at 6 am on 17 December, when Kirillov and his assistant were leaving the entrance of the house on Ryazansky prospect in Moscow.

‘Kirillov was a war criminal and an absolutely legitimate target because he gave orders to use banned chemical weapons against the Ukrainian military. Such an ignominious end awaits all those who kill Ukrainians. Retribution for war crimes is inevitable,’ an informed source in the Security Service of Ukraine said.

Recall that Kirillov was involved in the mass use of chemical weapons against the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Chief of Russian Chemical Troops killed in Moscow
Chief of Russian Chemical Troops killed in Moscow

