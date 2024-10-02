Children of Gubad Ibadoglu Urge UK PM to Leverage COP29 for Father's Release

  • contact.az Contact
  The children of a London-based scientist under house arrest in Azerbaijan have called on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to use the upcoming COP29 climate summit in Baku to secure their father’s release, according to a report by Politico.

Gubad Ibadoglu, a senior researcher at the London School of Economics (LSE) and a vocal critic of Azerbaijan’s oil and gas policies, was detained in July 2023 on what human rights organizations describe as trumped-up charges. After several months in prison, Ibadoglu was placed under house arrest in April.

His son, 24-year-old Ibad Bayramov, told Politico that his father’s health has been declining and that the November COP29 climate summit “may be the last opportunity” to draw international attention to his case.

“COP29 is an opportunity like no other. If this opportunity is not used because of the values that the UK government [should] adhere to, then it is incredibly difficult to say when this opportunity will appear again,” Bayramov said.

The situation highlights alleged human rights violations in Azerbaijan, the host nation of this year’s COP, complicating the agenda for Prime Minister Starmer and his cabinet. Britain aims to use the summit to reestablish its leadership in global climate efforts.

A spokesperson for the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) stated that the UK “will continue to use our diplomatic channels to express our concerns about the protection of freedoms and human rights in Azerbaijan,” but confirmed that the issue was not raised at the summit.

It remains unclear whether Starmer will attend the conference in Baku next month. Energy Secretary Ed Miliband is set to lead the British delegation, with Foreign Minister David Lammy also expected to attend. Should Starmer participate, he is likely to meet Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Bayramov has urged him to raise his father’s plight during any such meeting.

Britain, being the largest foreign investor in Azerbaijan, particularly through energy giant BP and its Caspian Sea projects, holds significant leverage over the country. “It is quite obvious that economic ties give Great Britain considerable leverage over Azerbaijan, something that not many countries in the world have,” Bayramov explained. “It gives the UK an opportunity to raise issues.”

Ibadoglu was arrested during a visit to Azerbaijan last year. Amnesty International reports that Azerbaijani authorities accuse him of making, acquiring, or selling counterfeit money. Both Ibadoglu and his family deny all charges, with Amnesty labeling them as “fabricated” and indicative of “retaliation for his criticism of the government.”

The family is pressing the Azerbaijani government to allow Ibadoglu to leave the country for necessary heart surgery, noting that his condition has worsened while in custody.

Bayramov criticized the UK government for its perceived inaction, stating that while Germany and the United States have been proactive, the UK “behaved as if it did not exist and continued to maintain its economic ties.” He highlighted the connection between his father’s work at the LSE and British political figures, mentioning that Energy Secretary Miliband is an alumnus of the institution.

The LSE has publicly called for Ibadoglu’s immediate release. In response to a parliamentary inquiry, Foreign Minister Stephen Doughty affirmed the UK’s stance on human rights but referenced a joint statement with the US, Germany, and France made over a year ago, which did not satisfy Ibadoglu’s family.

Human rights advocates have echoed the family’s demands for a stronger UK response. Louis Wilson of Global Witness urged Energy Secretary Miliband to leverage the Constitutional Court opportunity to pressure Azerbaijan, while Polly Truscott of Amnesty International called for the UK government to demand Ibadoglu’s immediate and unconditional release and access to medical care.

An FCDO spokesman reiterated the UK’s commitment to advocating for Ibadoglu’s rights, emphasizing continued diplomatic efforts to address human rights concerns in Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani chairmanship team at COP29 has not yet provided comments on the matter.

