Citizens of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan are accused of preparing an assassination attempt on the Kyrgyz leadership
On March 23, the State Security Committee of Kyrgyzstan announced the detention of 5 Azerbaijani citizens who are members of a transnational criminal group.
According to the press release of the KGB of Kyrgyzstan, Aliev V.M., Bagirov S.A., Askerov M.O., Bekhbudov M.S. and Mamedov Z.I. planned an assassination attempt on the Kyrgyz leadership.
According to preliminary data, they came to Kyrgyzstan in order “to strengthen the criminal environment and spread thieves’ ideology, as well as increase their status” to organize an assassination attempt on the country’s leadership, the department said in a statement.
In turn, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan reported on March 26 that, at the request of the Kyrgyz side, it provided it with information about these individuals.
“As a result of the investigation, it was established that one of the detainees had previously been convicted of a crime on the territory of the Russian Federation, and the other in the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement.
The Azerbaijani side also handed over to Kyrgyzstan 4 citizens of this country suspected of having connections with these persons.
Today, Kyrgyz media reported the detention in Baku and extradition to Bishkek of the former head of the State Customs Committee of Kyrgyzstan Raimbek Matraimov and his brother Tilek Matraimov.
R. Mitraimov is accused of illegally restricting a person’s freedom, as well as corruption.
