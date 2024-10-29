Classical Popular Front Party Calls for Release of Journalists and Activists Before COP29

Ahead of COP29, the Classical Popular Front Party has urged the Azerbaijani authorities to release imprisoned critics of the government, including journalists and social activists. "In recent years, the arrest of prominent public and political figures, experts, and media representatives who hold critical positions - many of whom are not even granted house arrest - has raised significant concerns in society.

The imprisonment of young women does not align with the national and religious traditions of the Azerbaijani people. During this challenging period, it is important for the Azerbaijani authorities to take steps towards reconciliation with their citizens who hold differing worldviews and opinions," the statement reads.

"Considering that the imprisoned activists and media representatives face serious health issues, that their situation is being exploited against Azerbaijan on the international stage, and that they pose no threat to the state in any form, we propose their urgent release before the start of COP29," the statement emphasized.