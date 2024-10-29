Khamenei
Social Network “X” Removes Azerbaijani Language Followers of Ayatollah Khamenei
The account of Iran's spiritual leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Azerbaijani on the social network "X" (@az_Khamenei) was blocked. After some time, the page was unblocked, but all followers were removed, leaving only three subscribers. In contrast, Khamenei's Persian-language page has 1.3 million followers.
Politics
-
- 30 October 2024, 13:28
Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog will lead his country to the UN climate conference COP29 to be held in Baku next month, 'The Times of Israel' reports.
-
- 30 October 2024, 13:01
'Radio Liberty' president Stephen Capus has called for the release of journalist and economist Farid Mehralizadeh.
-
- 30 October 2024, 12:18
The United States on Tuesday condemned the reported execution of U.S. permanent resident and German-Iranian dual citizen Jamshid Sharmahd in Iran, calling the regime in Tehran 'brutal' and 'repressive', TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 30 October 2024, 12:06
The Baku Court for Serious Crimes presided over by judge Shalala Hasanova sentenced Afghan citizen Fawzan Musa Khan, accused of planning a terrorist act in Azerbaijan, to 10 years of imprisonment on 29 October.
Leave a review