  • Social Network “X” Removes Azerbaijani Language Followers of Ayatollah Khamenei
The news agency Turan
The account of Iran's spiritual leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Azerbaijani on the social network "X" (@az_Khamenei) was blocked. After some time, the page was unblocked, but all followers were removed, leaving only three subscribers. In contrast, Khamenei's Persian-language page has 1.3 million followers.

