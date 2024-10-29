Two Women Die from Mushroom Poisoning in Khachmaz region
Two women have died from mushroom poisoning in the Khachmaz region, located 200 km north of Baku. According to Azar Magsudov, the head of the toxicology department at the Clinical Medical Center (CMC), the victims were 46 and 41 years old.
He reported that the women consumed inedible mushrooms that they had picked themselves in a forest near the village of Seyidli in Khachmaz region. After their condition worsened, they were hospitalized and transferred to the Clinical Medical Center in Baku. One of the poisoned women, Ilaha Bayramova, died on the way, while Gyunel Abdullayeva passed away in the hospital.
