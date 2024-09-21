Constitutional Court approves parliamentary election results

On September 21, the Plenum of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan approved the results of the snap elections to the Milli Majlis held on September 1.

Thus, 68 members of the New Azerbaijan Party (NAP), headed by President Ilham Aliyev, entered the 125-seat parliament. Another 44 seats were won by so-called “independent” candidates known for their pro-government position.

13 parliamentary mandates went to representatives of another 10 political parties.

The turnout in the elections was 37.27%.