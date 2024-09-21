Antony Blinken congratulates people of Azerbaijan on 30th anniversary of Contract of the Century
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has sent a congratulate letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the 30th anniversary of the Contract of the Century.
The letter reads: “It is my pleasure to congratulate you and the people of Azerbaijan on the 30th anniversary of the Contract of the Century, which helped elevate Azerbaijan into a major energy supplier.
This year’s commemoration is especially significant as Azerbaijan prepares to host COP29. Azerbaijan’s commitment to the global energy transition is built on your country’s decades-long history as a reliable partner in the energy sector.
We welcome your efforts to deploy renewable energy and develop green energy export routes, which have the potential to transform the region and reinforce Azerbaijan’s pioneering role.
The Contract of the Century is a testament to what we can do when we work together.
As I mentioned on our call today, the United States is prepared to expand our cooperation and stands ready to engage with Azerbaijan on various important issues, including global energy transition and Azerbaijan's pursuit of green energy.”
