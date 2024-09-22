Jeyhun Bayramov to attend 79th session of UN General Assembly
On September 22, 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, left for a business trip to New York, USA, in order to participate in the 79th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN).
Within the framework of the visit, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is expected to speak at the 79th session of the General Assembly, as well as at a number of other international events, as well as holding bilateral meetings with foreign state officials and heads of international organizations within the high-level week of the session.
- 22 September 2024, 19:18
Ilgar Mammadov, the chairman of the Real Alternative (REAL) party and a former political prisoner, has fulfilled his promise to leave politics if he and his party did not achieve success in the elections. Prior to the presidential election (set for February 7, 2024), REAL had not decided on its participation, and in the extraordinary parliamentary elections on September 1, 2024, the party remained in the Milli Majlis with just one previous deputy. In previous parliamentary and presidential elections, REAL was either not allowed to participate in the campaign, or the Central Election Commission declared other candidates as winners. Based on this, I. Mammadov issued a statement yesterday announcing his departure from politics.
- 21 September 2024, 21:47
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has sent a congratulate letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the 30th anniversary of the Contract of the Century.
- 21 September 2024, 21:43
On September 21, the Plenum of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan approved the results of the snap elections to the Milli Majlis held on September 1.
- 21 September 2024, 14:26
Afgan Sadigov, head of the Azerbaijani website ‘Azel TV’, arrested in Georgia, went on hunger strike in the pre-trial detention center on 20 September.
