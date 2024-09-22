Jeyhun Bayramov to attend 79th session of UN General Assembly

On September 22, 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, left for a business trip to New York, USA, in order to participate in the 79th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN).

Within the framework of the visit, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is expected to speak at the 79th session of the General Assembly, as well as at a number of other international events, as well as holding bilateral meetings with foreign state officials and heads of international organizations within the high-level week of the session.