Consular consultations between Azerbaijan and Colombia

The first consular consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Colombia were held in the format of video-conference.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by the head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Emil Safarov, while the Colombian delegation was led by the head of the European Department of the Foreign Ministry Patricia Cortes Ortiz.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's press service reports that during the consular consultations the sides exchanged views on the current situation and prospects for the development of co-operation in this sphere, including the possibility of signing appropriate bilateral documents.

The sides also discussed issues of protection of rights and freedoms of citizens of the two countries, development of relations in the sphere of migration and internal affairs, digitalization of legalization of official documents or issuance of apostille on them, as well as simplification of mutual visits of citizens of the two countries.