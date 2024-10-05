Court prolongs arrest term of activist Ramil Babayev
Court prolongs arrest term of activist Ramil Babayev
Baku's Khatai district court on 4 October granted the petitions and submission to extend the term of preventive measure in the form of arrest against Institute of Democratic Initiatives (IDI)' activist Ramil Babayev for another three months.
Babayev, who was arrested in the 'Tolum TV' case, should remain in custody until 6 January 2025, according to the court's decision, lawyer Gunay Ismayilova told Turan.
The young man does not plead guilty to the offence of ‘smuggling foreign currency’.
The defense also disagrees with the court's decision and intends to appeal.
*On 6-8 March nine journalists and activists of 'Tolum TV' and its partner organisation, the Institute for Democratic Initiatives, were detained. They were accused of smuggling foreign currency. Seven were arrested and two were placed under police supervision. The defendants in the case deny the charges. Human rights activists recognized those arrested as political prisoners.
On 4 October, the International Committee to Protect Journalists condemned the extension of arrests in Azerbaijan in recent weeks of 11 journalists from 4 media outlets - 'Abzas Media', 'Toplum TV', 'Kanal-13' and 'Meclis.info'.
Politics
-
Azerbaijan called on Armenia to abandon provocative actions and choose between completing the normalization process or continuing a path of confrontation, after a diplomatic clash at the Francophonie Summit in France earlier this week.
-
- 5 October 2024, 22:12
A group of MPs have appealed to Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to reconsider relations with the US and denounce defence cooperation agreements.
-
- 5 October 2024, 13:49
President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding Presidential scholarships to students admitted to higher educational institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2024-2025 academic year.
-
- 5 October 2024, 13:23
New Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Russia Rahman Mustafayev was received by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on 4 October.
Leave a review