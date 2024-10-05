Court prolongs arrest term of activist Ramil Babayev

Baku's Khatai district court on 4 October granted the petitions and submission to extend the term of preventive measure in the form of arrest against Institute of Democratic Initiatives (IDI)' activist Ramil Babayev for another three months.

Babayev, who was arrested in the 'Tolum TV' case, should remain in custody until 6 January 2025, according to the court's decision, lawyer Gunay Ismayilova told Turan.

The young man does not plead guilty to the offence of ‘smuggling foreign currency’.

The defense also disagrees with the court's decision and intends to appeal.

*On 6-8 March nine journalists and activists of 'Tolum TV' and its partner organisation, the Institute for Democratic Initiatives, were detained. They were accused of smuggling foreign currency. Seven were arrested and two were placed under police supervision. The defendants in the case deny the charges. Human rights activists recognized those arrested as political prisoners.

On 4 October, the International Committee to Protect Journalists condemned the extension of arrests in Azerbaijan in recent weeks of 11 journalists from 4 media outlets - 'Abzas Media', 'Toplum TV', 'Kanal-13' and 'Meclis.info'.