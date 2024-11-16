COP29 in Baku discusses role of parliaments in combating climate change
COP29 in Baku discusses role of parliaments in combating climate change
A parliamentary meeting organised by the Inter-Parliamentary Union together with the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan opened on 16 November within the framework of the COP29 climate conference in Baku.
The meeting gathered 330 participants, including 160 MPs, including 12 speakers and vice-speakers of parliaments from 66 countries.
The agenda of the two-day meeting includes discussions on the topics: ‘Real consequences of climate change’, 'Development of global climate finance architecture', 'Increase of resilience to climate change, promotion of integrated and equitable approach to this sphere', 'Health and food security efforts in a changing climate', 'Population migration and climate change management', etc.
16 November 2024 12:51
