Doctor calls to take away mobile phones from children to save them from cancer
Doctor calls to take away mobile phones from children to save them from cancer
The incidence of thyroid cancer has sharply increased in Baku, endocrinologist Sadig Babirov stating a large number of such pathologies in children.
‘The incidence is growing exponentially. I perform thyroid cancer surgery on at least three young people under the age of 20 every week. Imagine how many surgeons there are in Azerbaijan who operate on the thyroid gland like me. We analysed families (anamnesis) - parents had no cancer. The survey shows that young people who fall ill spend a lot of time with mobile phones’.
In his video message, the doctor urges parents to take mobile phones away from children, and if phones are needed by children, to use radiation protection. https://www.facebook.com/PosledniySpasitel/videos/8688360624553082?st=OpJykSBaqi
‘The thyroid gland is the most highly reactive organ to radiation, so it is susceptible to cancer from radiation. I urge parents to be attentive to this danger’ - urged Sadig Babirov.
As a reminder, thyroid cancer is a malignant pathology, which consists in the degeneration of healthy epithelial cells of the thyroid gland with the subsequent formation of a tumour. The disease is considered relatively rare and occurs in only 1.5% of all cases of oncopathology.
According to data for January 2024, 76.48% of Azerbaijanis use mobile phones.
-
- Politics
- 16 November 2024 12:33
-
Social
-
- 16 November 2024, 13:30
On Sunday, 17 November, variable cloudiness is expected in Baku and Apsheron peninsula. At night and in the morning in some places there will be occasional rains. In the morning in some places of the peninsula short-term precipitation will be of heavy rainfall character. Occasionally strengthening north-west wind will weaken in the afternoon.
-
November 14 was World Diabetes Day. In Azerbaijan, it is intended that people suffering from diabetes receive free medications. According to a decision by the Cabinet of Ministers, these free medications are prescribed on a special form approved by the Ministry of Health. However, complaints persist about ongoing issues with the distribution of these free medications.
-
- 15 November 2024, 14:58
On November 16, the weather in the capital will be overcast, with possible rain in the evening in some areas. There will be fog in the morning and evening. A moderate south-western wind will shift to a north-western direction. At night, the temperature will range from +9°C to +11°C, and during the day, it will be between +14°C and +18°C. Humidity will be 70-80%.
-
- 14 November 2024, 14:30
On November 1, the weather in the capital will be cloudy, with light rain in some areas during the night and morning. There will be a moderate southwest wind. The temperature at night will range from +7 to +10°C, and during the day it will be +12 to +15°C. Humidity will be 70-80% both at night and during the day. No precipitation is expected across the country. There may be fog in some areas, with a moderate west wind.
Leave a review