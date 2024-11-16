Doctor calls to take away mobile phones from children to save them from cancer

The incidence of thyroid cancer has sharply increased in Baku, endocrinologist Sadig Babirov stating a large number of such pathologies in children.

‘The incidence is growing exponentially. I perform thyroid cancer surgery on at least three young people under the age of 20 every week. Imagine how many surgeons there are in Azerbaijan who operate on the thyroid gland like me. We analysed families (anamnesis) - parents had no cancer. The survey shows that young people who fall ill spend a lot of time with mobile phones’.

In his video message, the doctor urges parents to take mobile phones away from children, and if phones are needed by children, to use radiation protection. https://www.facebook.com/PosledniySpasitel/videos/8688360624553082?st=OpJykSBaqi

‘The thyroid gland is the most highly reactive organ to radiation, so it is susceptible to cancer from radiation. I urge parents to be attentive to this danger’ - urged Sadig Babirov.

As a reminder, thyroid cancer is a malignant pathology, which consists in the degeneration of healthy epithelial cells of the thyroid gland with the subsequent formation of a tumour. The disease is considered relatively rare and occurs in only 1.5% of all cases of oncopathology.

According to data for January 2024, 76.48% of Azerbaijanis use mobile phones.