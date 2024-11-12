Iqbal Abilov
Court of appeal keeps Iqbal Abilov in custody
On 11 November, the Baku Court of Appeal considered an appeal against the refusal to transfer Talysh researcher Iqbal Abilov to house arrest, lawyer Rovshana Rahimova told Turan.
The complaint was considered in an online format. ‘The defence pointed out that for nearly four months of Abilov's detention there were actually no investigative actions performed, and there are no legal grounds to keep him in custody. On the other hand, Abilov is a scientist, a film director, his science fiction film was awarded the highest prize at a prestigious festival in Italy.
We believe that, remaining at liberty, Abilov could continue his scientific and creative work and, if necessary, appear at the first summons to the investigation,’ the lawyer said.
However, the court left the appeal unsatisfied. The court-appointed term of Abilov's arrest expires on 22 November, and the lawyer assumes that the investigation will ask for an extension of arrest. If that happens, the defence will appeal, Rahimova's lawyer continued.
*Igbal Abilov was detained on 22 July when he came to Azerbaijan to visit relatives. He is charged under Articles 274 (high treason), 281.3 (public calls directed against the state, made at the request of foreign organisations or their representatives) and 283.1 (incitement of national, racial, social or religious hatred and enmity) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.
In particular, it is alleged that all these offences were committed on the instructions of the Armenian special services.
Abilov denies the accusations saying that he was engaged exclusively in scientific activities. A large group of scientists from different countries of the world appealed to the Azerbaijani leadership with a request for assistance in Abilov's release. Human rights activists recognised Abilov as a political prisoner.
- Politics
- 12 November 2024 11:29
- 13 November 2024, 10:44
