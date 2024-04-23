CPJ condemns arrest of Imran Aliyev demanding release of all journalists
The New York-based international Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) condemned the arrest of the site's head in Azerbaijan "meclis.info" Imran Aliyev.
The CPJ called on the Azerbaijani authorities to release Aliyev and other imprisoned journalists and stop arrests on charges of illegal financing from international donors.
Aliyev became the thirteenth Azerbaijani journalist prosecuted since November 2023 on charges of smuggling currency due to receiving funds from international donors amid deteriorating relations with the West.
Imran Aliyev's relatives said that the police beat the journalist and tortured him with electric shocks, he had bruises under his eyes and injuries on his body, and he was forced to sign a confession, the statement said.
"The mass arrests of journalists on charges of illegally receiving money from international donors is the cynicism of the Azerbaijani authorities. The government has spent two decades making it virtually impossible for independent, critical media outlets to receive funding both domestically and abroad," said Gulnoza Said, coordinator of the CPJ programs for Europe and Central Asia.
"International partners should strongly demand that Azerbaijan improve the situation with press freedom before the COP-29 climate conference in November."
Ten other journalists are currently in custody on similar charges: six from the investigative company "Abzas Media", two from the online channel "Kanal 13" and two from "Toplum TV". Besides, two Toplum TV employees, who had also been charged, were released pending trial under police supervision, the CPJ recalls.
The appeal of the CPJ to the Interior Ministry of Azerbaijan with a request to comment on the arrest of Aliyev remained unanswered.
Recall that Imran Aliyev was detained on April 18 after publishing on a pro-government website Qafqaz.info that Aliyev is involved in money smuggling together with employees of "Abzas Media" and "Toplum TV" .
On April 19, the court arrested Aliyev for two months.
