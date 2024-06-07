Czech citizen sentenced to 1.5 years for illegal border crossing

A court in the city of Shirvan sentenced Czech citizen Bacha Daniel Vladimir to 1.5 years in prison, finding him guilty under Article 318.1 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan (illegal crossing of the state border.) In early February, the media reported on the detention of a Czech citizen who entered the territory of Azerbaijan from Armenia.

The media drew attention to the fact that the Czech citizen managed to pass through the territory mined by the Armenian side. In this regard, it was suggested that the Czech was a member of the EU observation mission and tried to enter Azerbaijan for the purpose of espionage. However, he was eventually convicted of trespassing.