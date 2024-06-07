Water monitoring has revealed the country's beaches unsuitable for swimming
The Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology, together with the Ministry of Ecology, monitored the waters on the Caspian coast of Azerbaijan on the eve of the beach season. Laboratory analysis of the water showed that the physic-chemical and bacteriological parameters of the water on the Baku beaches: Buzovna, Zagulba, Mardakyan, Shuvalan, Novkhany, Goradil, Nardaran, Bilgah and Pirshagi are within the normal range.
At the same time, indicators on the southern shore of Absheron - Shikhovo, Primorsk, on the eastern shore - Hovsan and Turkan, as well as on the shore of Sumgayit, the northern villages of Yalama, Nabran, Istisu, Seidli and in the southern part of the sea - on the beaches of Lankaran and Astara showed intense pollution of seawater with sewage. In addition, the level of bacteriological contamination does not correspond to the norm. For this reason, swimming at these beaches is temporarily not recommended.
