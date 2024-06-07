Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan discussed joint military exercises
On June 7, a military delegation of Kazakhstan headed by Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit. Receiving the delegation at the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department Zakir Hasanov spoke about the importance of cooperation between the two countries in military-technical, military-educational and other fields. During the talks, the parties noted the importance of conducting joint exercises "in order to further improve the professionalism of the military personnel of both countries." The parties exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.
The meeting resulted in signing an intergovernmental agreement on military cooperation, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported.
