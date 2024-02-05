Czech Embassy does not comment on arrest of its citizen at border
The Czech Embassy in Baku did not clarify the arrest of its citizen on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan.
"The issue is being investigated," the Embassy said in response to Turan's request.
According to media reports, a Czech citizen, whose name is not reported, was detained on Sunday.
There was no official report on this topic, and no name of the detainee is known.
The Armenian side stated that it does not know anything about this incident.
