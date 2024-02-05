Shepherd injured when mine exploded in Terter

On February 4, Hasanali Aliyev, a resident of the village of Garadagly in the Terter region, born in 2001, was blown up by an antipersonnel mine while grazing cattle on the territory of the village of Gizyoba.

An investigation has been launched into the fact, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan reported.

The young man suffered a leg injury and was evacuated from the scene to the hospital by police officers, the regional group of the press service of the Interior Ministry reported in turn.

Aliyev underwent an operation to amputate his foot. Thus, after the end of the 44-day war in 2020, 343 Azerbaijani citizens suffered from mine explosions. 65 people were killed, 50 of them civilians, including three journalists.