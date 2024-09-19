Debates on the Situation in Azerbaijan at the PACE Autumn Session
In the draft agenda, there is a request for an urgent debate on "The deteriorating situation of human rights, rule of law and democracy in Azerbaijan". The Assembly will consider all the requests for urgent debates on Monday, the 30th of September, and will decide which requests to accept. If the Assembly agrees to hold these debates, they will be included into the final agenda. Therefore, the final agenda will be available on the 30th of September only.
On Monday, the 30th of September, from 12h00 to 13h00 (Strasbourg time), the Václav Havel Human Rights Prize award ceremony will take place. One of the three shortlisted candidates for this year’s ceremony is Akif Gurbanov, Azerbaijan.
Gurbanov is a human rights defender, political activist and active member of the Azerbaijani civil society. He is the co-founder of the Institute of Democratic Initiative (IDI) and of the Third Republic. He was arrested in March 2024 during a wave of detentions targeting journalists and activists in Azerbaijan, as highlighted in the press release. The other two nominees for the award are Venezuelan opposition figure María Corina Machado and Georgian gender activist Babuca Pataraya.
- 19 September 2024, 16:28
Economist Fazil Gasimov, who has been on hunger strike for 98 days, today requested the Baku Serious Crimes Court to dismiss the criminal charges against him. He stated that he is not involved with counterfeit money and that the case against him is politically motivated. His lawyer, Rovshan Rahimov, also petitioned for a change in his detention conditions, noting that Gasimov's health is severely deteriorating due to the prolonged hunger strike.
- 19 September 2024, 16:10
In a resolution, MEPs want EU countries to lift current restrictions hindering Ukraine from using Western weapons systems against legitimate military targets in Russia.
- 19 September 2024, 16:07
On September 19, President Ilham Aliyev visited the Agdam and Khojaly regions, as well as the city of Khankendi.
- 19 September 2024, 15:51
Ukraine has expressed its readiness to cooperate with Azerbaijan in the field of cybersecurity, as stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan, Yuri Gusev. In his speech at the "Cybersecurity Days" conference in Baku, Gusev emphasized Ukraine's growing technological infrastructure and its crucial role in ensuring national security.
