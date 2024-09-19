The weather on Friday

On September 20, the weather in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula will be cloudy, with possible rain in some areas of the peninsula; the wind is the northwest. Daytime temperatures will range from +22 to +25 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be 65-70% at night and 40-45% during the day.

In the regions of the country, there will be rain with thunderstorms in some areas. In the highlands, there is a possibility of snow. In lowland areas, daytime temperatures will range from +23 to +28 degrees, while in the mountains, temperatures will be +10 to +15 degrees during the day and +5 to +6 degrees at night.