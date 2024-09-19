The weather on Friday
On September 20, the weather in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula will be cloudy, with possible rain in some areas of the peninsula; the wind is the northwest. Daytime temperatures will range from +22 to +25 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be 65-70% at night and 40-45% during the day.
In the regions of the country, there will be rain with thunderstorms in some areas. In the highlands, there is a possibility of snow. In lowland areas, daytime temperatures will range from +23 to +28 degrees, while in the mountains, temperatures will be +10 to +15 degrees during the day and +5 to +6 degrees at night.
Social
-
- 19 September 2024, 15:27
On the night of September 10, the Coast Guard of the State Border Service detected a border violation in the southern part of the Caspian Sea involving a motorboat. Border guards initiated a pursuit of the violator.
-
- 19 September 2024, 11:50
Leading mobile operator introduces a new solution to streamline FAQ responses and optimize operations “Azercell Telecom” presents “InfoHUB” - an all-in-one platform designed to enhance customer service for its partners. This innovative solution centralizes access to essential data, enabling fast and accurate responses to frequently asked questions (FAQs), significantly reducing request processing time.
-
- 19 September 2024, 10:51
Bakcell, the leader in innovation and speed, introduces the Star tariff plan, which includes talk time, Internet connection, and other features. By choosing the tariff plan, which is available in 9 different categories, subscribers will also receive additional Internet bonuses.
-
- 18 September 2024, 15:43
The European Free Alliance of the Greens Group in the European Parliament has officially nominated Azerbaijani scientist and anti-corruption activist Gubad Ibadoglu for the prestigious 2024 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought. This nomination underscores the growing international concern regarding the suppression of dissent in Azerbaijan, especially within the mining sector.
Leave a review