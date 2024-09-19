  • contact.az Contact
  Friday, 20 September 2024
The weather on Friday

The news agency Turan
On September 20, the weather in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula will be cloudy, with possible rain in some areas of the peninsula; the wind is the northwest. Daytime temperatures will range from +22 to +25 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be 65-70% at night and 40-45% during the day.

In the regions of the country, there will be rain with thunderstorms in some areas. In the highlands, there is a possibility of snow. In lowland areas, daytime temperatures will range from +23 to +28 degrees, while in the mountains, temperatures will be +10 to +15 degrees during the day and +5 to +6 degrees at night.

