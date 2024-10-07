Defense Ministry and ICRC hold SWIRMO seminar for military officials from 70 countries

Senior military officials from more than 70 countries have gathered in Baku for the 17th Seminar on the International Rules Governing Military Operations (SWIRMO).

This largest international seminar on the rules of war is being hosted by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense in Baku from 7-12 October.

Under its mandate, the Red Cross aims to promote knowledge of the International Humanitarian Law (IHL) to protect the lives and dignity of people who have been affected by armed conflict and violence.

The advancing means of warfare require careful consideration of the IHL to ensure respect for the rights, safety and security of people, the ICRC's Baku office said in a press release.

The seminar aims to improve the understanding of the international rules governing military operations, to explore the problems of practical application of IHL on the modern battlefield, to promote the common vision of integrating the IHL into military planning, and to develop the mutual understanding between the military and the ICRC.

Since its creation and first launch in 2007, the SWIRMO has been designed to promote a better understanding and application of the IHL in operational planning in a complex and rapidly changing environment. The seminar supports the efforts of armed forces to fulfil their legal obligations to respect and promote the law of armed conflicts.