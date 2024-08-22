Defense to Submit Second Motion for the Release of PFPA Member Famil Khalilov

On August 29, the trial of Famil Khalilov, a member of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA), accused of drug-related crimes and classified as a first-degree disabled person, will begin in the Court of Grave Crimes.

As the defendant's lawyer, Fakhraddin Mehtiyev, told Turan, the defense had previously submitted a motion during the investigation requesting Khalilov's release due to the absence of guilt and the falsification of charges. This motion was denied. According to the investigation, the police found 14 grams of the drug-containing substance methamphetamine in Khalilov's home. Khalilov claims that the drugs were planted by the police. Mehtiyev stated that Khalilov is charged under Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code (production, transportation, storage of drugs in large quantities with intent to sell). Khalilov's family and the PFPA assert that he is being persecuted for his political beliefs. The charges carry a sentence of 5 to 10 years in prison.

Lawyer F. Mehtiyev reported that at the first court session on August 29, the defense plans to submit a second motion for Khalilov's immediate release due to the absence of a crime. If the motion is denied, the defense will request that Khalilov be placed under house arrest, taking into account his first-degree disability, with both arms paralyzed, and his inability to independently manage his sanitary and hygiene needs.

Since August 15, Khalilov has been on a hunger strike in protest, demanding that he be provided with assistance at the detention center – specifically, medical help in the medical unit of the First Investigative Isolator in Kyurdakhani, as he cannot care for himself. Khalilov is also demanding an end to his unjustified imprisonment. He wrote an official notice of the hunger strike on August 15.

Khalilov's wife, Kichikhanim Khalilova, after visiting her husband on August 21, told Turan about his serious condition, stating that he is unable to undress himself to use the toilet and returns undressed and soiled.

"No one helps him, and he is unable to take care of his basic needs. I visit him twice a week at the detention center, wash and bathe him, and assist him in using the toilet. On other days, he restricts his fluid intake so as not to have to use the toilet. He does not eat despite pressure from the detention center's head, Elnur Ismayilov, who insists that he end his hunger strike," said Kichikhanim Khalilova.

She also spoke about the family's difficult financial situation, as they rent a house near Baku. The family has three young children, one of whom has been ill since birth. The Popular Front Party is providing support to the Khalilov family.

The chairman of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan, Ali Karimli, visited the family of PFPA member Famil Khalilov. "The Azerbaijani authorities must put an end to this inhumanity and cruelty towards Famil Khalilov. We as a people must demand that the authorities stop this inhumane persecution and release Famil Khalilov," Karimli wrote on his Facebook page.

The health of the detained Famil Khalilov is under the control of doctors, and he is eating, according to the head of the Public Relations Department of the Penitentiary Service of Azerbaijan, Tanryverdi Mustafayev, who told Turan.

"F. Khalilov is currently being held in the medical unit of the Investigative Isolator. Not only F. Khalilov but all detainees and convicts under the Penitentiary Service receive medical assistance when needed," stated T. Mustafayev.